Medtronic has introduced first integrated smart insulin pen for diabetes patients. (Credit: Medtronic)

Medical technology company Medtronic has introduced an integrated smart insulin pen for people with diabetes on multiple daily injections (MDI).

InPen, which is integrated with real-time Guardian Connect CGM data, is claimed to be the only FDA-cleared smart insulin pen on the market for people on MDI.

The integrated system delivers real-time glucose readings, as well as insulin dose information for users to efficiently manage their diabetes.

It enables users to see all their information in real-time in one view rather than switching between apps.

The launch follows addition of Companion Medical’s InPen

The integration of real-time CGM data into the smart insulin pen app follows the addition of Companion Medical’s InPen to its portfolio.

The company stated that the InPen app will continue to show information from other currently compatible CGM systems on a three-hour delay.

The acquisition of Companion Medical was announced in August. It was expected to enable Medtronic to further boost the automation of insights and dosing capabilities, helping to provide efficient technology for insulin delivery.

Medtronic diabetes business president and executive vice president Sean Salmon said: “We’re strongly committed to delivering solutions that make life easier for people living with diabetes.

“We’re pleased to build on the success of InPen with added real-time glucose data which provides a complete picture for users as they look to give themselves the right dose of insulin at the right time.

“Our successful integration of these devices in just two months following the close of our Companion Medical acquisition is a testament to the close collaboration of our employees and strong passion to serve our customers with better solutions to manage their diabetes.”

