By detecting the both presence and severity of G6PD deficiency, MedTest Dx test offers key insight to inform drug therapy options

MedTest Dx Manufactures the Only FDA Approved Quantitative Test for G6PD. (Credit: Business Wire.)

MedTest Dx, a US-based clinical diagnostic testing provider, has developed Pointe Scientific-branded assay for the quantification of G6PD in whole blood, to help fight against COVID-19.

The company said that understanding G6PD status of COVID-19 patients is crucial in preventing severe adverse reactions to Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine, which is being widely used to tackle the pandemic.

G6PD Deficiency Foundation president Keely E Harris said: “Unless the patient has a medical episode that uncovers it, most people are unaware that they have the G6PD deficiency.

“Physicians having the knowledge of a patient’s G6PD status provides them a complete picture as they choose and monitor therapies.”

MedTest Dx’s G6PD assay is designed to run concurrently with standard diagnostic tests

MedTest Dx’s G6PD assay has been designed to run concurrently with standard diagnostic tests, including hemoglobin determination on a wide range of analysers.

It benefits from on-board lysis to achieve results in just minutes.

Regulators have mandated drug manufacturers to include a contraindication regarding administration of Chloroquine or Hydroxychloroquine to those with a G6PD deficiency.

G6PD deficiency is a common enzymatic blood disorder that affects 400 million people around the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as most patients who carry the disorder are not aware of their condition, testing before the administration is therefore critical.

MedTest Dx is a clinical diagnostic firm that offers combination of screening instruments, reagent manufacturing, advanced service capabilities and full LC/MS toxicology confirmation products.

MedTest Dx chief executive officer Wayne Brinster said: “With resources currently stretched to the limit by the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare institutions require a streamlined solution to quickly screen patients prior to beginning their course of treatment.

“Our assay rapidly informs both the presence and severity of the G6PD deficiency to aid clinical decision-making. Looking at the quantitative results, along with the WHO-defined G6PD deficiency levels, treatment decisions based on risk and benefit assessment can be made.”