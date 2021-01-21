AdvaMed and the MDMA have led the US medtech industry in congratulating President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris following their inauguration

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in to office on 20 January (Credit: Stratos Brilakis/Shutterstock)

Groups from across the American medtech industry have released public statements following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

AdvaMed’s Scott Whitaker alluded to a “new era of bipartisanship” on behalf of patients in the US, while MDMA (Medical Device Manufacturers Association) CEO Mark Leahey stressed the importance of confronting the ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19.

Both also offered their congratulations to the new administration, and declared maintaining the country’s position as a global healthcare leader to be a priority moving forward.

Full statements from the American medtech associations can be seen below.

Medtech industry on Biden-Harris inauguration

AdvaMed

“On behalf of the Advanced Medical Technology Association and the medical technology community we represent, I congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their historic inauguration,” said AdvaMed CEO and president Scott Whitaker.

“We look forward to a new era of bipartisanship on behalf of the patients our industry serves.

“At AdvaMed, our top priority is delivering next-generation innovation to save and improve lives, and we are encouraged by your readiness to improve patient access and patient outcomes.

“We stand ready to work with you and your teams to ensure that all Americans can continue to receive the very best healthcare in the world.”

MDMA

“MDMA congratulates President Biden and Vice President Harris on their inauguration, and we wish them the best as they work to help unite our nation, and to confront the ongoing challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said MDMA CEO and president Mark Leahey.

“Medical technology innovators have a long, proud tradition of solving some of the most pressing challenges that patients and physicians face.

“MDMA remains committed to working with policy makers and stakeholders to help ensure that the US remains the global leader in medical technology innovation, and that our industry continues to lead the way in developing lifesaving and life-changing cures and therapies.”