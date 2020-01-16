This is Medline's second acquisition in Quebec since 2018, a sign of the company's increasing dedication investment and growth in the Canadian market

Medline Canada has acquired Médi-Sélect (Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay)

Medline Industries is announcing the acquisition of Médi-Sélect, a Quebec City-based medical and dental supplies distributor to join its Medline Canada operations. The all-cash transaction closed on January 9, 2020 and gives Medline Canada top market share in the Quebec market.

Médi-Sélect will remain an independent division of Medline Canada through 2020, led by current President, Philippe Cantin who will report to Ernie Philip, President of Medline Canada. All current employees will continue in their current roles and responsibilities.

“Médi-Sélect and Medline have a shared focus on the customer, nimble distribution and entrepreneurial culture,” said Ernie Philip. “By joining these two family-owned healthcare companies, we are able to build on a strong legacy of quality and customer service while creating more opportunities for our customers.”

This is Medline’s second acquisition in Quebec since 2018, a sign of the company’s increasing dedication investment and growth in the Canadian market. Montreal-based Dufort and Lavigne previously was acquired by Medline in 2018, giving Medline a coast-to-coast distribution network in Canada for the first time.

Philip added that the greater resources of Medline and its larger distribution network are expected to create synergies with our existing Dufort and Lavigne business and accelerate growth of Medline’s brand into the Quebec market.

“We are excited to become part of a company that feels much like our own,” said Cantin. “Médi-Sélect will get the benefit of the long-term operational stability of a global business while maintaining our local business, team and culture. It’s a win-win for our companies and for the local healthcare providers Médi-Sélect serves.”

Source: Company Press Release