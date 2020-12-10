D. One Vision Management, through its DOV Singularity Fund, served as the lead investor in the funding round

PrinterPrezz has a subsidiary in Singapore. (Credit: Capri23auto from Pixabay)

Medifacturing company PrinterPrezz has secured $16m in Series A funding round led by New York-based D. One Vision Management.

The other investors who participated in the funding round include Boutique Venture Partners, Berkeley Catalyst Fund, while Solvay Ventures served as strategic investor.

Through its DOV Singularity Fund, D. One Vision Management served as the lead investor in the funding round.

Headquartered in California, US, PrinterPrezz in engaged in combining additive manufacturing technology platforms, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise for the development of advanced medical devices.

PrinterPrezz CEO Shri Shetty said: “We believe that the future of medical device development is in the joining of novel materials with proprietary technology.

“PrinterPrezz continues to offer opportunities for innovative medical device companies to leverage our infrastructure and know-how to speed their time-to-market.

“We are delighted to have DOV’s support and shared vision of technology’s potential to drive meaningful improvements for people as they live longer, more active lives.”

PrinterPrezz, which has a subsidiary in Singapore, uses processes that combine 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies.

The company offers customers with access to various 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes.

In October, PrinterPrezz secured 510(k) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the PrinterPrezz GAIA Lumbar Interbody Fusion Device (LIFD) family of spine implants as a reference platform for future medical device innovators.

D. One Vision Management founding partner Claire Zhang added: “The recent FDA approval of PrinterPrezz’s six medical devices was a strong validation of the company’s vision and business model. We are very excited to collaborate with this enthusiastic and multi-disciplinary team to further grow the business.”