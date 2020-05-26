A trusted manufacturer of personal protective equipment for over thirty years, Medicom has long-standing supply relationships worldwide. The company is making an important contribution by helping both government and healthcare authorities address urgent immediate supply shortfalls of PPE, as well as helping to secure long-term supply. Critical expertise in quality standards, along with deep experience navigating government contracts and establishing mass production capabilities, make Medicom an attractive partner in meeting current and future needs.

Given the essential role of personal protective equipment such as surgical masks and N95 respirators, particularly in the context of a global pandemic, manufacturing expertise, product quality and supplier reliability are key. As a result, the Canadian Government has implemented rigorous processes to help ensure that all personal protective equipment meet vital regulatory and quality standards.

As global infection control leaders, the Medicom team is proud to be providing Canadian healthcare professionals with personal protective equipment that consistently meets or exceeds industry standards. In light of recent product quality concerns from other suppliers around the world, the office of Procurement Minister Anita Anand has confirmed that the Public Health Agency of Canada “conducts stringent testing of items such as masks before they go out to provinces and territories.”

Global COO and North America President Guillaume Laverdure stated that “Medicom definitely has the right tagline at this point in our history. As a company, we take great pride in protection and in the consistent quality of our protective products from our global network of manufacturing facilities. We are very proud to be partnering locally to produce medical grade face masks right here in Canada.”