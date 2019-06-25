Medical device manufacturer medi USA announced the launch of its latest innovative knee-high compression sock, duomed relax.

This budget-friendly addition to medi’s variety-rich duomed line of compression provides another option for energizing and improving leg health with guaranteed, graduated compression for active men and women. Available in 15-20 and 20-30 mmHg compression classes, duomed relax enhances the lives of patients living with mild to moderate venous health conditions comfortably and confidently, providing stability and relief at an affordable value.

duomed relax provides superior comfort with a breathable material suitable for all-day wear that is also easy to apply. With extra padding along the heel and footbed, and a top band that fits the calf snugly for a no-slip fit, duomed relax provides the ideal economical, active compression sock.

“We’re thrilled to have a compression solution that is not only comfortable, but also incredibly easy to apply. Users will love to wear it, thereby increasing their compliance rates and improving their overall venous health,” said Medical Compression Category Manager Maggie Moriarty.

duomed relax is available in five standard sizes, in 15-20 and 20-30 mmHg compression classes, and in white or black. It joins a full range of value compression stockings offered by medi in its duomed elastic compression line. With 5 product offerings, 5 total sizes, and the most color options available – a whopping 10 within its portfolio – duomed has the broadest range for the best fit in an economy stocking. We also offer stylish patterns, unlike any other competitor because in a world full of exciting choices, it’s nice to have economical variety.

