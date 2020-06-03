MDLink intends to supply FDA approved Covid-19 rapid test kits to tourists

MDLink is set to launch coronavirus screening tool and intends to provide rapid test kits to tourist. (Credit: mattthewafflecat from Pixabay)

Ehave, a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 it had signed a letter of intent to acquire 51% of MDLink Limited (“MDLink”) a Telemedicine Platform licensed for all CARICOM Countries which include Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts, Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, Rhe Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

With struggling economies and with Caribbean Countries in a rush to start up their economies which tourism making up 15-20 % of their GDP a tool as Mdlink’s Coronovirus Screener could prove to be a useful tool for Cruise ships, Resorts and Airlines. Standard testing techniques still require sophisticated lab equipment and can take hours or days for results, leading these large entities to look at technologies that could rapidly assist. MDLink intends to supply FDA approved COVID-19 rapid test kits to tourists. Users of the COVID-19 A.I. Screening tool will also have access to the rapid test home kits if they are screened into a high vulnerability index category by the MDLink Chatbot.

MDLink “is proud to announce it will be rolling out an artificial intelligence novel coronavirus screening online platform in collaboration with the IDB Lab, for members of the public. Our Covid-19 screening tool will follow CDC guidelines. It’s a screening tool that checks symptoms and directs the user to the right medical facility or to stay home,” MDLink Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Che’ Bowen, said. “It will be free to the public and will assist you, if you think you are having coronavirus symptoms and you are not sure. Simply log on to the MDLink platform and speak with a chatbot, an artificial intelligence bot, which will advise you, free of charge, what you should do next.”

Ehave CEO, Ben Kaplan, said, “This tool to screen for Covid-19 provides additional validation for our acquisition of the Company. We plan to utilize MDLink’s telemedicine platform to implement MDLink Mental Help and to take advantage of the growing medical tourism and psychedelic retreats in Jamaica.”

Source: Company Press Release