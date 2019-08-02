Belgium-based Materialise has made a strategic investment in Engimplan, a Brazil-based orthopedic and cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) implants and instruments manufacturer

Materialise has signed an agreement to acquire a 75% stake in Engimplan along with existing and new shares through its Brazilian subsidiary Engimplan Holding. The transaction is expected to be completed in early August 2019.

Under the transaction agreement, Materialise would access Engimplan’s local production facility to expand the portfolio with its 3D printed implants and join the existing partners and distribution network in Brazil.

Materialise Medical vice president and general manager Brigitte de Vet said: “Surgical planning and 3D printing are increasingly adopted by orthopedic and CMF surgeons, as they understand the positive impact of personalised implants and patient-specific solutions on surgical outcomes.

“With this investment, we will expand our medical product and service portfolio, confirming our commitment to strengthen our position and grow our global presence in the medical industry.”

Engimplan offers patient-specific CMF implants complementary to Materialise products

Engimplan was established in 1992 as a developer, manufacturer and seller of orthopedic and CMF implants and instruments in the Brazilian market.

The transaction is expected to combine Materialise’s 3D printed medical solutions expertise with Engimplan’s advanced product portfolio to accelerate the introduction of 3D printed, personalised implants and instruments in the Brazilian market.

The company said that patient-specific implants offer benefits for the treatment of orthopedic and cranial trauma and reconstruction, and the 3D printing allows the development of personalised implants according to the patient’s unique anatomy.

Engimplan CEO José Tadeu Leme said: “This investment by Materialise sends a strong signal to our customers and the industry that we remain committed to developing our innovative solutions that improve the lives of many people, and that we have the confidence and support of a pioneer and global leader in 3D printing.

“Together, we can introduce new levels of innovation in the development of personalised implants in Brazil.”