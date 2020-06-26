Maskco Technologies is a manufacturer of medical devices, established in by a group of health care professionals to address need for additional production of N95 Respirators in the US

Maskco Technologies pratners with Gredale. (Credit: engin akyurt on Unsplash.)

Maskco Technologies, Inc. today announces a joint venture distribution agreement with Gredale, LLC, a Los Angeles-based manufacturer of medical-grade isolation gowns and distributor of personal protection equipment and textiles used to manufacture personal protection equipment. Under terms of the agreement, Gredale will exclusively distribute Maskco Technologies’ MTech Respirators for a period of two years upon successful certification of their flagship MTech Respirator by NIOSH and carrying the N95 designation in 17 states, including New York, Tennessee, Louisiana, Washington, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Connecticut, Arkansas, New Mexico, Minnesota, Michigan, Kansas, New Jersey, Illinois, California, and Arizona.

Scott H. Weissman, CEO of Maskco Technologies, stated, “Gredale is one of the fastest-growing personal protection equipment distributors in the United States and makes an ideal distribution partner for Maskco Technologies. As an approved vendor with numerous U.S. State Agencies, they are well placed to supply our MTech Respirators to the qualified buyers who need them most.” Weissman added, “Gredale has agreed to adhere to our strict policies regarding the type of entities that would be permitted to purchase the MTech Respirator. We are very happy to have a distribution partner who will keep strict controls over the sale of the respirators, ensuring that they do not end up in the hands of those who may try to resell at inflated prices.”

In addition, Maskco Technologies and Gredale also agreed to cooperate with Maskco Technologies’ other joint venture partner, SharperTek, to develop new textiles for use in future versions of the MTech Respirators.

Aaron Zeri, CSO of Gredale, stated, “Maskco Technologies is positioned to disrupt the respirator manufacturing business in America by leveraging technological “know-how” and “operation execution” to bring manufacturing back to American shores while still being competitive with prices. We are excited to be a key partner in MTech Respirators.”

Source: Company Press Release