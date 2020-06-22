Masimo Sleep is a wearable sleep quality solution, designed to provide users with a personalised multi-dimensional insight into sleep health

Masimo's new wellness solution Masimo Sleep. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Masimo has introduced a new health and wellness home monitoring solution Masimo Sleep, designed to help consumers better understand the quality of their sleep.

The new wellness product will leverage the company’s expertise in signal processing and sensor development for its hospital products to monitor patients.

Masimo founder and CEO Joe Kiani said: “We are delighted to unveil Masimo Sleep as part of our line of direct-to-consumer solutions, which also includes the MightySat fingertip pulse oximeter.

“Based on our expertise in monitoring the physiological status of hundreds of millions of patients each year, Masimo Sleep significantly expands consumers’ ability to make healthier decisions, at home, by equipping them with what we believe is the best solution for this need.”

Masimo Sleep analyses oxygenation, heart rate, and respiratory rate of users overnight

The device is a wearable sleep quality solution, designed based on clinically proven vital signs technology.

It is said to analyse the sleep data and provides users with a personalised multi-dimensional insight into sleep health, along with actionable guidance for improved sleep.

The solution works when user wears a lightweight sensor, allowing the Sleep app to collect the user’s data through Masimo SET pulse oximetry to track changes in key vital signs during sleep.

It will provide guidance to users based on the analysis of oxygenation, heart rate, and respiratory rate overnight, to better understand and enables them to improve the quality of sleep.

The company said that while other products track proxies for healthy sleep, rather than their vital signs, its new product would help people to better understand their physiological status overnight, from the comfort of their own bed.

Masimo Sleep has not been grated FDA 510(k) approval, but is available as a general wellness product.

Along with the new wellness product, the company has also launched Masimo SafetyNet-Open, a new solution to help businesses, governments, and schools more responsibly manage employee and student health and safety during Covid-19.