As a comprehensive, scalable solution, Radius VSM has potential clinical utility in a multitude of care scenarios while also encouraging ambulation and freedom of movement, which studies have shown to be a key factor in more rapid patient recovery Configurable with a variety of modules and noninvasive sensors designed to prioritize comfort and ergonomics, care teams can seamlessly increase or decrease the technologies monitored based on each patient’s needs, without additional bedside equipment, infrastructure, or tethered connections. Radius VSM offers the following wearable technologies:

Clinically proven Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, including oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), pulse rate (PR), perfusion index (Pi), PVi fluid responsiveness, and RRp plethysmographic respiration rate

), pulse rate (PR), perfusion index (Pi), PVi fluid responsiveness, and RRp plethysmographic respiration rate ECG with heart rate, respiration rate, and advanced lethal arrhythmia detection using 3-leadwire single-patient-use electrodes offering 6 ECG waveforms: I, II, III, aVR, aVL, and aVF

Measure-on-inflation noninvasive blood pressure that features single-patient-use cuffs, customizable scheduling (eliminating the need for periodic manual clinician measurement), and variable inflation speeds; for example, quicker for ambulating patients and slower for resting patients, minimizing the possibility of sleep disruption

Continuous body temperature measurements with notifications when clinician-specified temperature thresholds are breached

RRa continuous acoustic respiration rate monitoring using rainbow Acoustic Monitoring, which converts the acoustic patterns caused by the patient’s airflow into breath cycles to calculate respiration rate and visualize an acoustic respiration waveform

Radius VSM features a high-resolution touchscreen and the ability to store and display up to four hours of trend and waveform data on the device itself, providing additional clinical context at the point of care for nurses, therapists, and doctors when interacting directly with patients. In addition, Radius VSM’s rechargeable battery lasts over twelve hours between charges; two devices are supplied for each bedside to provide uninterrupted functionality. Radius VSM has a rugged, durable exterior designed to withstand busy hospital environments and drops of up to one meter, and is water resistant.

Radius VSM can communicate via Bluetooth to the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Hub at the bedside, for enhanced visibility on Root’s display. The device can also independently communicate via Wi-Fi to the Patient SafetyNet Supplemental Remote Monitoring and Clinician Notification system, enabling use as a patient surveillance system monitored from central viewing stations. The ability to track continuous vital signs and telemetry data from afar is an especially relevant feature for clinicians in the context of COVID-19 and other contagious conditions, where staying informed of patient status while minimizing the risk of cross-contamination can be essential to effective patient care. In addition, automated remote data transfer from Radius VSM to electronic medical records (EMRs) ensures that up-to-date physiological data is always available to clinicians and systems throughout the hospital, without the need for time-consuming manual transcription.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “Radius VSM offers the reliability and accuracy of a bedside monitor with the flexibility of a wearable device, thus opening the door to numerous new uses, made possible by its unique scalability and broad range of automated, continuous measurements. We’re excited for clinicians and patients in Europe to experience the advantages of Radius VSM, and look forward to making it available to the rest of the world as regulatory clearances are obtained.”