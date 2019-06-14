Germay's University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf’s Martini-Klinik, one of the world's largest prostate cancer clinics, is using Philips VitalHealth’s QuestLink population health management software to collect patient-reported history, treatment outcome, recovery and patient satisfaction data, with the aim of continuous treatment improvement.

Image: Martini-Klinik will use Philips QuestLink to enhance patient outcomes measurement. Photo: courtesy of Koninklijke Philips N.V.

“With QuestLink, we not only expect leaner processes but also fewer barriers when measuring outcomes for our patients,” said Dr. Detlef Loppow, Managing Director of the Martini-Klinik. “The results of the patient surveys make a major contribution to further optimizing treatment quality.”

Through close integration of the QuestLink software, all the patient information needed to generate the automated surveys is obtained directly from the clinic’s Electronic Health Record (EMR) system. Survey results then flow back into the EMR and can be evaluated and displayed in real time.

Patients either respond to the surveys using their own device at home or fill them out in the clinic with the help of a caregiver. To record long-term outcomes, they receive post-treatment questionnaires according to the ICHOM (International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement) standard for local prostate cancer seven days after treatment and again after six months.

QuestLink also offers data analysis capabilities tailored to a variety of situations and presents them quickly in a structured and clear dashboard format, allowing the Martini-Klinik team to see at-a-glance where treatments have worked well or if changes are needed.

With the acquisition of VitalHealth in December 2017, Philips’ customers can rely on a modular population health management platform that digitalizes, optimizes and personalizes communication between clinics and patients.

Philips is showcasing its VitalHealth solutions at HIMSS Europe taking place this week in Helsinki, Finland, demonstrating capabilities to help improve people’s health and enable better outcomes through value-based and collaborative care. Philips VitalHealth is a leader in patient-reported outcomes (PROs), care management and patient engagement using smart, web-based and mobile health IT solutions, designed to:

Engage with patients by providing tools for remote monitoring and online communication;

Coordinate care in complex care networks with the aim of achieving more effective, timely and more transparent care for patients;Gain insights by measuring outcomes, to enable a 360-degree view into the outcomes of the care process – we enable shared decision-making and online outcome measurements.

Source: Company Press Release