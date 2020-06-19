Marena's product is authorized for sale under a US FDA Emergency Use Authorization as a Non-Surgical Face Mask (Class I medical device) for use by the general public

Marena launches children's masks for Covid-19. (Credit: leo2014 from Pixabay.)

The Marena Group LLC, a Georgia-based medical device manufacturer, announced that it has immediately begun producing new non-surgical masks for children in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The washable and reusable antibacterial masks will be produced in three different sizes suited for children ages 5-16.

According to recent guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children 2 years or older should wear “cloth face coverings” when they are in “community settings” to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In April, Marena announced its pivot to production of reusable antibacterial non-surgical masks. Its product is authorized for sale under a US FDA Emergency Use Authorization as a Non-Surgical Face Mask (Class I medical device) for use by the general public.

Now, Marena is ensuring the whole family has properly sized, comfortable masks to stay healthy and safe. Marena’s masks for children are durable, breathable, flame resistant, and have antibacterial protection to help guard against the spread of COVID-19.

“We are delighted to announce our expansion into children’s masks and proud to be a US-based leading force in the effort to help protect our communities during this pandemic,” said Dale Clendon, president and chief executive officer of The Marena Group.

Quick Facts on Marena Reusable Antibacterial Face Masks:

The Marena reusable antibacterial face mask helps protect against the spread of larger respiratory droplets, germ particles, and splashes.

Product has been tested using ISO guidelines and is rated as flame resistant

Antibacterial protection (Silvadur™), with the elemental power of silver, is integrated into the fabric.

Washable up to 75 times without losing effectiveness, even at high temperatures – ≥160°F (≥71°C).

May be steam cleaned at temperatures between 212°F (100°C) and 270°F (132°C).

Ironing is permitted at temperatures up to 365°F (185°C).

Soft, skin-friendly TriFlexTM fabric with 3D Stretch for optimal comfort. The clean-finished, soft edge under the eyes does not leave an imprint on the skin surface.

Lightweight, one-piece design covers the nose and mouth, with comfortable ear straps to ensure the mask stays in place.

Available in six colors: pink, red, teal, hot pink, royal blue and black

Good airflow and breathability.

Cost per use is significantly lower than disposable masks.

Source: Company Press Release