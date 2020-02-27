Imagion is pleased to report it has purchased equipment and supplies and has completed the necessary vendor qualifications and audits to confirm compliance with GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice), required for the manufacturing of medical devices and pharmaceutical products used in human clinical studies

Manhattan Scientifics affiliate has moved to initiate its first FDA human clinical early cancer detection studies (Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay)

Manhattan Scientifics, a principal & major shareholder of Imagion Biosystems announces IMAGION’S initiation of manufacturing medical devices and pharma products to be used in first human clinical studies of very early cancer detection as approved by the FDA.

The primary operational focus for Imagion’s past quarter has been on ensuring the readiness of its contract-manufacturing partners to begin the manufacturing of the nanoparticle formulation to be used in the study.

Marvin Maslow, Chairman of MHTX said, “MHTX invested millions of dollars to commercialize Edward Flynn’s work to create a reliable and inexpensive cancer diagnostic, with a stated goal to identify pre symptomatic cancers well before they metastasize in humans.“

Manhattan Scientifics is focused on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies.

