Working closely with leading hospitals throughout the country, Magnolia developed the new lightweight, lower diversion volume, easy-to-use Steripath Micro with syringe-driven diversion and collection. The new device leverages the trusted ISDD technology while diverting less than 1.0 mL of blood, engineered for patients with low-blood volume and difficult venous access.

“We are pleased to introduce the Steripath Micro platform as an integral part of our expanding ISDD portfolio designed for use with our most precious patient populations,” said Greg Bullington, CEO of Magnolia Medical. “This new product introduction has broadened the Steripath portfolio, enabling us to address the wide variety of use cases associated with blood culture collection. We are committed to establishing the new standard of care for sepsis testing accuracy for all patient populations with a focus on preventing patient harm by reducing false-positive diagnostic test results.”