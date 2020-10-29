Lumen, a health technology company at the forefront of personal health, today announced the UK launch of its ground-breaking wellness device: Lumen.

Lumen is a first of its kind handheld, portable device and app that measures your metabolism in real-time with just your breath, providing unprecedented insight into how efficiently our bodies are optimising fats and carbs to allow greater control over your health and wellness. Making it personal, Lumen is the first at home metabolic tracking available outside of research labs for the first time – revolutionising the way we approach weight loss, fitness and healthy nutrition decision making.

Lumen works by measuring your body’s carbon dioxide concentration by breathing into a handheld Lumen device. These levels, calculated through Lumen’s vast scientific research and development, indicate the type of fuel your body is using to produce energy – a mix of fat or carbs. Like having a nutritionist in your pocket, Lumen provides you with personalised suggestions on when and what to eat to fuel your workout, based on your metabolism. With Lumen’s daily insights, users can improve their metabolism by improving metabolic flexibility: the body’s ability to shift efficiently between using fats or carbs as a source of energy.

How does the Lumen device and app enable users to maximise their wellness?

Like having a nutritionist in your pocket – Know what and when to eat to fuel your workout, improve your metabolic flexibility and support fat burn

Track your metabolism daily – See how your metabolism is affected by your sleep, physical activity, and nutrition

Customise your nutrition – Get daily personalised meal plans. Know exactly what to eat and when

Workout optimisation – See if you have enough energy before a workout or if you need to fuel up

Breathe afterwards to see the impact on your body

Monitor and improve your metabolic health – Over time, Lumen tracks your metabolism, sleep, nutrition, and fitness data to provide a Lumen Flex Score, which reflects your success and helps sustain results

At home not a lab – What takes nearly an hour in a lab using expensive and heavy machinery can now be done at home or on the go.

Benefits

Research (Calcada et al, Gormsen et al) finds that metabolic flexibility has a profound role in assessing a person’s health. People with good metabolic flexibility:

Are in a better position to gain muscle and perform better during workouts;

Find it easier to lose weight and maintain it; and

Are at lower risk of developing obesity, diabetes and metabolic disorders.

Who’s behind Lumen?

Michal and Merav Mor, twin sisters with PhDs in Physiology, co-founded Lumen and act as Head of Science for Product and Head of Research and Science respectively. The sisters conceived of the idea for a personal metabolic tracker as they trained for an Ironman race. Determined to improve their fitness and race times, the scientists sought out a way to track and test their metabolism to achieve peak fitness. Eight years in the making, and on the heels of a successful Indiegogo campaign, they are releasing their groundbreaking device, Lumen, around the world today.

“While metabolism is key to weight loss, the only way to test metabolism was through a restrictive, hours-long laboratory process, leaving regular people with zero visibility into their metabolic rate and only haphazard ways of improving it,” said Michal Mor, co-founder and Head of Science for Product, Lumen. “With Lumen, we are bringing scientifically rigorous insight into personal metabolism for the very first time, allowing anyone at home to measure how efficient their body is at burning calories, but also sharing research-driven recommendations on how they can reach their health and fitness goals faster.”

Scientific Validation

Lumen can provide numerous insights about the metabolism of an individual, as well as valuable scientific data to increase knowledge of metabolic flexibility and nutrition. In a study conducted by San Francisco State University, Lumen has been validated to meet the gold standard for metabolic measurement.

Availability

The Lumen device is available at lumen.me, currently priced at £299. The device comes equipped with a travel case, charging dock, USB-C Cable, and Premium Customer Support. Users can download the app for free on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.