Through the CO2 concentration in a single breath, Lumen measures your metabolic health and provides daily personalized nutrition plans and insights into what your body is burning – fats or carbs. Lumen supports fat burn and improves your metabolic flexibility, which is your body’s ability to efficiently switch between using carbs and fats as a fuel source.

Garmin activity trackers and smartwatches help you track and share your activities. Thanks to Lumen data and the Garmin Health API integration, Garmin users can now seamlessly integrate their health and activity data such as heart rate, sleep, steps and calories burned, into the Lumen app and instantly optimize their fitness journey.

“We are thrilled to work with Garmin on this crucial integration. We know how important it is for our users to get valuable insights into their fitness and this will allow them to make more informed decisions about their nutrition and improve their metabolic health,” said Lumen CEO, Daniel Tal.

By combining Garmin and Lumen data, users will be able to monitor their carb fuel consumption through notifications that guide them on when to breathe into Lumen and unlock their day or take a post workout breath. Users can now see how their workout affects their metabolism through recovery macros and a comprehensive Garmin workout summary.

“Lumen is an innovative organization pushing the boundaries on metabolic health and performance optimization. Garmin’s Connect IQ platform will enable users to act in real-time to make the right fitness and nutrition decisions at every moment,” said Sean McNamara, Garmin Health Senior Manager Sales and Marketing.

For continual metabolic tracking, Garmin users with compatible devices will also have access to crucial Lumen data such as morning insights, daily and weekly Lumen levels and the Lumen Flex Score which indicates the degree of metabolic flexibility. The goal is to make sure that nutrition and metabolic health remain top of mind.