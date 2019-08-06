Lucira Health is developing DNA- and RNA-based diagnostic tools for infectious diseases such as respiratory illnesses, sexually transmitted infections and others

Image: Lucira Health completes Series B financing. Photo: Courtesy of Horst Tinnes from Pixabay.

Lucira Health, a developer of instrument-free, molecular infectious disease testing products, closed today on its $15 million Series B equity financing. The round was led by Seraph Group.

Eclipse Ventures, DCVC (Data Collective), Y Combinator and Sunstone Management participated. In addition, ShangBay Capital made its first investment in the company. The capital will be used to finance regulatory clearances and early commercialization.

Founded in 2013, Lucira Health is developing DNA- and RNA-based diagnostic tools for infectious diseases such as respiratory illnesses, sexually transmitted infections and others. The first application is influenza detection. The battery-powered device quickly analyzes a nasal swab sample and displays the result as either influenza A, B or negative diagnosis. Lucira Health’s test is fully disposable, and can be used just about anywhere. Any number of Lucira Health influenza tests can be run in parallel during peak testing periods, avoiding a sample queue, and providing rapid results. Following the commercial launch of the professional-use product, the subsequent consumer-use product will pair with a smartphone app to directly connect the user to treatment options.

Erik Engelson, Lucira Health’s CEO commented, “With the upcoming commercialization of the first fully-disposable molecular influenza test, we are excited to offer products that fit the growing healthcare delivery workflow of bringing evidence-based decision-making to the patient bedside. We greatly appreciate the support of our new and existing investors. This support enables the development and commercialization of valuable new products that contribute to improved healthcare”.

Source: Company Press Release.