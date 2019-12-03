Marketed in the US by Canon Medical Systems USA, this innovative technology is currently cleared on the Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition and Aquilion Precision CT systems

Image: Canon Medical adds AI across imaging modalities. Photo: Courtesy of Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Bringing the power of AI to routine imaging, Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE), Canon Medical’s Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR) technology, is now being integrated across a broader portfolio of scanners with a wider range of clinical applications across modalities. Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) was trained using vast amounts of high-quality image data, and features a deep learning neural network that can reduce noise and boost signal to quickly deliver sharp, clear and distinct images, further opening doors for advancements in CT and MR.

Marketed in the US by Canon Medical Systems USA, this innovative technology is currently cleared on the Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition and Aquilion Precision CT systems, and is pending 510(k) clearance on the Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition and Aquilion Prime SP CT systems, as well as the Vantage Galan 3T and Vantage Orian 1.5T MR systems. Capabilities include:

High-quality images with the differentiation of true signal from noise through deep learning innovation to match the spatial resolution and low-noise properties of advanced scanning and reconstruction.

Seamless integration into routine practice.

Preferred image quality over non-AI reconstruction images following a clinical evaluation in MR, and where previously in CT, advanced approaches like MBIR had limited adoption due to perceived artificial texture. (Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition with Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) image noise appearance is more similar to standard filtered back projection than FiRST.)

“Prior to our Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) technology, a reconstruction algorithm that produced preserved low contrast detectability, preserved spatial resolution, and markedly reduced noise and artifact—without requiring an increase in radiation dose or deterring workflow—was a tool that seemed intangible,” said Satrajit Misra, vice president, Marketing, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “With the expansion of this unique DLR method across modalities, we’re elevating diagnostic imaging capabilities for our customers by providing new opportunities for advancement and clinical applications.”

Source: Company Press Release