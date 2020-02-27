Aidoc's FDA cleared solutions detect time-sensitive pathologies and flag them in the radiology worklist including Intracranial hemorrhage, Pulmonary Embolism (awarded Minnie's Best Software), and C-spine fractures just to name a few

LucidHealth has partnered with Aidoc to bring advanced radiology AI to care sites in Midwest (Credit: Bokskapet from Pixabay)

LucidHealth, a physician-owned and led radiology company, announced today that it is using an AI-powered diagnostic aid from leading AI vendor Aidoc to help prioritize and expedite treatment to patients with critical, life-threatening conditions. LucidHealth is one of the first radiology companies in the Midwest to incorporate artificial intelligence into their radiology practice, further cementing their commitment to continuously improving patient outcomes.

“LucidHealth is committed to bringing the most advanced, highest quality technological solutions to assist our patients,” said Mark Alfonso, Chief Medical Officer, LucidHealth. “Aidoc’s AI-powered alerting system combined with our own proprietary workflow software, RadAssist, enables us to prioritize the patients with the most urgent, time-critical, life-threatening conditions. For example, proactive examination for intracranial hemorrhages via AI automatically and immediately flags those cases to the radiologists, allowing them to prioritize and assist in addressing those patients sooner. This reduction in wait time could be life-altering; providing the ability to ensure rapid radiologist inspection and triage for expedited treatment.”

Aidoc’s FDA cleared solutions detect time-sensitive pathologies and flag them in the radiology worklist including Intracranial hemorrhage, Pulmonary Embolism (awarded Minnie’s Best Software), and C-spine fractures just to name a few. The addition of Aidoc’s deep learning solutions into LucidHealth’s platform will enhance patient care for the most critical cases across the Midwest.

“I’m delighted that LucidHealth will integrate Aidoc’s solutions into its clinical workflow,” said Tom Shearer, Regional VP Sales at Aidoc. “LucidHealth’s broad partnership base with radiology groups means hundreds of thousands of patients will benefit from the power of AI, saving lives in the most critical cases.”

Source: Company Press Release