LucidHealth, a physician-owned and led radiology company, announced today that it is using FDA-approved ClearRead CT by Riverain Technologies, an artificial intelligence (AI) imaging software solution for the early detection of lung disease. LucidHealth is one of the first radiology companies in the Midwest to incorporate AI through its partnership with Riverain Technologies.

“LucidHealth is committed to advancing the quality of community radiology patient care by combining leading radiologist expertise with cutting edge Artificial Intelligence. Riverain’s ClearRead in combination with LucidHealth’s RadAssist workflow is just such an example,” said Peter Lafferty, M.D., Chief of Physician Integration at LucidHealth.

“We are proud to be working with LucidHealth as an AI vendor,” said Steve Worrell, CEO at Riverain Technologies. “Our ClearRead CT suite allows LucidHealth radiologists to provide quicker, more accurate readings, to work even more efficiently and generate higher-quality reports for better patient outcomes.”

Riverain Technologies designs advanced AI imaging software used by leading international healthcare organizations. Riverain ClearRead solutions significantly improve a clinician’s ability to accurately and efficiently detect disease in thoracic CT and Xray images and more successfully address the challenges of early detection of lung disease. Powered by machine learning and advanced modeling, the patented, FDA-cleared ClearRead software tools are deployed in the clinic or the Cloud and are powered by the most advanced AI methods available to the medical imaging market.