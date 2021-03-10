The ClearFit Cover enables surgeons to repair the cranial void and serve as a neuroimaging diagnostic tool

Longeviti has launched new ClearFit Cover for brain surgery patients. (Credit: B usiness Wire)

Longeviti Neuro Solutions, a provider of advanced solutions for complex brain surgery, has introduced new ClearFit Cover to facilitate post-operative ultrasound imaging for brain surgery patients.

Designed for use in the replacement of excised cranial bone following a neurosurgical procedure, the first-of-its-kind sonolucent ClearFit Cover allows neurosurgeons to use ultrasound imaging to view neuroanatomy after brain surgery.

The ClearFit Cover helps in the long-term monitoring of patients’ condition.

According to the company, patients with hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions such as subdural hematoma, epidural hematoma, brain tumours and traumatic brain injuries generally require neurosurgery and imaging for life.

The neurological procedures for the conditions may result in small holes in the skull to enable insertion of a drain or catheter.

Longeviti co-founder and CEO Jesse Christopher said: “We’ve learned from our neuro ICU nurses that 45.8% of patient transports are associated with adverse events*, not a surprise when you consider each “transport” requires about 5 people and about 7 connections per patient, often for imaging and diagnostics.

“With ClearFit implants you can post-operatively image and upload video of the brain, virtually anywhere in the world, certainly bedside. We hope that this key feature can help reduce the frequency of patient transport, and ultimately help further reducing patient complications.”

Longeviti ClearFit Cover will allow surgeons to repair the cranial void and serve as a neuroimaging diagnostic tool.

The company’s ClearFit devices are implantable prosthetics used by neurosurgeons for the correction and restoration of bony voids of a patient’s cranium.

Its product portfolio also comprises off-the-shelf and customised patient-specific implants.

The ClearFit Cover, which is made of polymethyl-methacrylate (PMMA), is designed for use with the Longeviti InvisiShunt.

Longeviti InvisiShunt is a neurosurgical implant helps in the restoration of the skull’s natural contour in patients undergoing complex brain surgeries. It is placed in the cranium.