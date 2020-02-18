The e-Checkup and V-Sensor technology is being trialled by phone companies in parallel with preparations for regulatory approval

Leman Micro Devices unveils V-Sensor technology and e-Checkup app. (Credit: Pexels/Pixabay.)

Swiss consumer healthcare products developer Leman Micro Devices (LMD) is seeking to putt health monitoring in everyone’s hands with its smartphone-based e-Checkup app and V-Sensor technology.

The V-Sensor and e-Checkup-enabled smartphones measure temperature, blood pressure, respiration and other vital signs to medical accuracy.

It is advanced stage of development and being trialled by phone companies with LMD making preparations for regulatory approval.

The company’s V-Sensor and e-Checkup is claimed to be the world’s first medical device integrated into a smartphone that can measure five vital signs to medical accuracy. It measures body temperature in around ten seconds.

According to the company, the need for accurate and rapid detection is crucial to minimise the the latest outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The mass screening measures are set up at many international airports to detect individuals with high temperature, which is a primary symptom of the virus infection. However, the execution involves logistical and budgetary costs, and is time-consuming.

LMD’s smartphone-based technologies will help in fight against infectious diseases

LMD claimed that it has developed advanced technologies which can measure a person’s temperature with medical accuracy using only a smartphone.

Its e-Checkup app has been designed to enable the smartphone with a thermopile built into its V-Sensor to read the body temperature in seconds and conduct a rapid scan over the forehead.

The quick one-stage process is said to enable individuals to check their own temperature, and facilitates the display of accurate temperature results on the phone screen, without requiring any body contact.

In addition to body temperature, LMD’s V-Sensor and e-Checkup app are also capable of measuring blood pressure in a cuffless and calibration-free fashion, blood oxygen level, pulse rate and respiration rate.

Leman Micro Devices CEO Mark-Eric Jones said: “e-Checkup is designed to meet all of the stringent requirements of NMPA as well as FDA and CE for safety, accuracy and reliability – no one is helped by an unreliable solution that has not been certified by regulators.

“The answer to better daily personal health monitoring, as well as during periods of widespread health concern such as the current Coronavirus outbreak, is about to be put into our hands, built into the smartphones we already carry every day.”