LimaCorporate continues to make progresses on its key strategic initiative to drive the development of a digital platform to provide surgeons with innovative solutions which would help them deliver improved outcomes with an accessible and sustainable economic model, through the milestone-based acquisition of TechMah Medical. TechMah Medical was founded by Dr. Mohamed Mahfouz, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Tennessee, in 2014.

Following the first successful case with the Smart SPACE Virtual 3D Planner in February, LimaCorporate is proud to announce that the first case using the combination of the 3D Virtual Planner and Glenoid 3D Positioner was successfully completed in the US.

Smart SPACE is LimaCorporate’s digital platform and features novel orthopedic technology and a rich pipeline of landscape-changing applications. Smart SPACE is a new environment designed to further enable the surgeon and enhance the predictability of surgical outcomes providing peace-of-mind to the physician. This pioneering solution gives surgeons real time feedback regarding implant positioning, customized for every patient, while allowing them to also maintain their usual workflow and customary OR and patient set up. Smart SPACE is developed in collaboration with TechMah Medical.

Smart SPACE is currently in a controlled release within the United States. The system has been cleared for release in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Further expansion of the controlled release is therefore planned for later this year.

The first clinical case using the Smart SPACE 3D Virtual Planner and the 3D Glenoid Positioner was performed by Dr. Shelden Martin at OrthoArizona in Phoenix, AZ in the USA. Dr. Martin addressed this case with an SMR Reverse Prosthesis and stated that, “This was a very challenging case due to the overall condition of the patient and the presence of large bone defects.” Dr. Martin added, “The case went very smoothly, and I was very happy with the outcome. The 3D Virtual Planner proved to be a very useful tool and helped me have a clear idea of how I was going to approach this particular patient. The 3D Positioner fit perfectly on the glenoid and was very stable. Pin placement was easy and according to our pre-op plan. Overall, I was very happy with the outcome of this case and look forward to using the Smart SPACE Planner and 3D Positioner again.”

Luigi Ferrari, LimaCorporate CEO, added, “The successful completion of this challenging procedure planned with the Smart SPACE Shoulder 3D Virtual Planner and performed by using the Smart SPACE Glenoid 3D Positioner is another key milestone in the history of LimaCorporate and shows that we are on our way to making a significant contribution to transforming how Orthopedic surgery is performed today.”

Michael Bauer, Partner at EQT and Co-Head of EQT’s Healthcare Sector Team, added: “Lima’s level of innovation and novelty within large joint and extremities reconstruction continue to impress and Smart SPACE represents yet another example of its passion for improving patients’ lives and challenging the status quo on how care is delivered. EQT is proud to support Lima and will continue to invest in the company’s long-term development.”