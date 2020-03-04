The company also announced that they are slated to launch 20 new products, including six Micro Invasive Expandables, in 2020

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it has received an additional clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to market the Lateral PROLIFT Expandable System. The company also announced that they are slated to launch 20 new products, including six Micro Invasive Expandables, in 2020.

“This year we will add some pivotal new technologies to our already robust expandable portfolio bringing our total number of expandable devices to 13,” said Rich Mueller, Chief Operating Officer for Life Spine. “Investing in expandable technologies is important to us because expandables are designed to allow for a truly Micro Invasive procedure by going in small and opening to match each patient’s unique anatomy. Our dedication to offering expandable solutions dates back to 2006 when we filed our first patent around expandable technology and now we aim to file one patent each month.”

Life Spine’s current expandable portfolio includes:

Lateral PROLIFT Expandable System

10mm and 12mm PROLIFT Expandable Systems for TLIF and PLIF approaches

AILERON® TRX Expandable Interspinous Spacer

LONGBOW® Expandable Lateral Spacer System

LONGBOW Expandable TLIF Spacer System

TiBOW™ Expandable Spacer System with horizontal expansion for a TLIF approach

