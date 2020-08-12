The PLATEAU-X Ti Lateral Lumbar Spacer enables surgeons to effectively provide anterior column support through a lateral approach

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, has announced that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to market the PLATEAU-X Ti Lateral Lumbar Spacer System.

“The launch of PLATEAU-X Ti furthers our commitment of offering micro invasive solutions that are designed to save time, save money, and accelerate patient recovery,” said Mariusz Knap, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Life Spine. “PLATEAU-X Ti and all of our titanium implants offer a proprietary surface treatment, Osseo-Loc. PLATEAU-X Ti improves our already extensive lateral portfolio comprised of PROLIFT Lateral Expandable Spacer System, CENTRIC Plier-Style Retractor, and SENTRY Lateral Plating Systems.”

The PLATEAU-X Ti Lateral Lumbar Spacer enables surgeons to effectively provide anterior column support through a lateral approach. The PLATEAU-X Ti Lateral Lumbar Spacer incorporates a comprehensive set of instruments and implants to streamline the surgical procedure.

Key Features and Benefits:

Self-distracting leading edge to ease implant insertion

Osseo-Loc Titanium Surface Treatment Technology

Available in 0˚, 7˚ and 15˚ lordosis: 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60mm lengths: 8 – 16mm heights: 18, 22 and 26mm widths

Convex design maximizes vertebrae endplate contact for ideal patient fit

Large, open graft windows for maximum visibility and bone graft containment

