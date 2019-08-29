New customers in Vietnam and South America have recently begun purchasing products from Life Spine’s broad product portfolio

Image: Life Spine expands international sales to thirty countries. Photo: Courtesy of yodiyim/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced that it is now selling its Micro Invasive suite of products in thirty countries worldwide. New customers in Vietnam and South America have recently begun purchasing products from Life Spine’s broad product portfolio and Life Spine has hosted over one hundred and forty international surgeons at cadaveric trainings since 2016.

“Our international footprint has been rapidly growing over the past few years driven by a strong interest in our Micro Invasive portfolio,” said Richard Greiber, Vice President of Business Development for Life Spine. “Additionally, our SIMPACT Sacroiliac Joint Fixation System has attracted substantial attention from our international distribution channels.”

Source: Company Press Release