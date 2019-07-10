Premier Media Services dba LenisUSA, announces the Lenis Needle Free Safety Syringe Injection System has been awarded an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the United States.

After extensive review by experts that serve on one of Vizient’s member councils, the Lenis Needle Free Safety Syringe Injection System was recommended for this contract award.

The patent-pending Lenis Needle Free Safety Syringe Injection System utilizes high velocity spring loaded mechanical power to inject medications via the skin. The device is highly adaptable and universally applicable to a diverse array of subcutaneous and intramuscular medications administered by healthcare professionals, first responders, individuals, and caregivers.

Kelly Ryan, leader of Lenis global sales, stated, “We are honored to have earned a Vizient Innovative Technology contract for the Lenis Needle Free Safety Syringe Injection System. The Lenis Clinical Excellence Team looks forward to offering enhanced service and savings to Vizient’s national membership on our patent-pending delivery system that provides better patient comfort, bio/medical waste reduction, and the elimination of needle sticks for healthcare professionals.”

“After reviewing feedback on the Lenis Needle Free Safety Syringe Injection System at our Innovative Technology Exchange, our member council agreed this solution deserves the Innovative Technology designation status. Congratulations to LenisUSA on receiving this status,” said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader.

