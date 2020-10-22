In response to Covid-19 the Danish eco-brand LastObject is releasing LastMask x Spray, a reusable kit to help curb the disheartening amount of waste created by the pandemic. The kit includes a face mask and hand sanitizer spray which come in a compact silicon carry case.

Coronavirus waste has become a new environmental issue as billions of single-use personal protective equipment flood our oceans. Over 4.2 billion single-use masks are thrown out every day, and according to Waste Free Ocean each one takes 450 years to decompose. LastObject founder Isabel Aagaard created the perfect kit to help people stay protected without sacrificing our environment. The mask meets the WHO guidelines for fabric masks and can be machine washed 500 times. The inside is made from soft organic cotton, the middle from nonwoven SS fabric, and the outside from recycled non-absorbent polyester.

It comes with a refillable sanitizer spray, and the case is made from non-toxic medical silicone that will last a lifetime. The mask, bottle, and silicon carry case can all be washed and repacked so you always have a clean kit with you.