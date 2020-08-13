Pallas laser has secured FDA approval to treat vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma

Laseroptek’s Pallas solid-state UVB medical dermatology laser. (Credit: PRNewsfoto / LASEROPTEK Co. Ltd.)

Medical device company Laseroptek has introduced a Pallas solid-state 311nm UVB laser in the US.

Laseroptek had secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Palls laser to treat vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma.

Pallas is said to be the company’s fifth laser device to have secured FDA approval in the US for dermatological treatments.

Pallas claimed to be the world’s first solid-state UVB laser to treat several skin conditions

which collectively affect near one billion people across the world.

Gale Force Aesthetics is the exclusive distributor of Laseroptek lasers in the US.

Gale Force Aesthetics CEO Jayson Jonsson said: “Physicians need safe and effective treatment options for difficult-to-treat skin conditions like vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and leukodermas. We are confident that this device will provide a much-needed option to physicians and deliver great results for patients.”

Pallas features technology improvements over 308 nanometer excimer lasers, which are currently used for the treatment of vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and leukodermas.

The solid state UVB medical dermatology laser enables physicians to select either 308 or 311 nanometer versions.

Both wavelength choices are integrated with Pallas’ solid-state technology, thereby enabling the need to avoid the use of costly and time-consuming excimer gas and electrode replacements.

Laseroptek CEO CJ Lee said: “Laseroptek, in collaboration with our US partners Gale Force Aesthetics and Laser Service Solutions, is deeply committed to developing, selling and servicing advanced laser devices to the U.S. medical and cosmetic dermatology market that improve safety, efficacy and economics for our physician customers and their patients.”

