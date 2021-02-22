The test is also said to hold the potential to identify the new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus

The LooK SPOT app. (Credit: AETOSWire)

Laipac Technology has collaborated with UAE firms YAS Pharmaceuticals and Pure Health to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI) based rapid Covid-19 antigen test system.

Claimed to be the first of its kind across the world, the LooK SPOT AI Covid-19 antigen rapid test system is a smartphone-based diagnostic device with lateral flow immunoassay designed to qualitatively identify nucleocapsid protein from SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swabs.

The LooK SPOT AI Intelligence Ecosystem facilitates early disease detection with consistent and precise results, said the company.

The nasal sample collected from one inch in the nostril will be used by the LooK SPOT AI Covid-19 antigen rapid test.

With 97.4% sensitivity and 98.3% specificity, the system will deliver real-time test results within five to eight minutes by using AI technology.

The LooK SPOT test also holds the potential to identify the new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was first detected in the UK and South Africa.

Laipac co-founder and CEO Diego Lai said: “LooK SPOT’s AI Algorithm has high accuracy and can identify the colour signal on tests in low positive cases when human eyes cannot, therefore eliminating the human error and manual process done with other Antigen tests available in the market.

“LooK SPOT reduces healthcare responders’ cognitive load by providing accurate test results in an easy-to-read format. LooK SPOT has been designed with a tactical edge to fight Covid-19.”

According to the company, LooK PASS App can be downloaded from Apple or Google stores for the scanning of LooK Covid-19 antigen cassette before the test, and test results are delivered on smartphones within five to eight minutes.

By using Pure Health, the LooK SPOT will also be able to provide a full API integration with multiple IT applications and travel applications for real time reporting.

