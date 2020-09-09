The firm has filed an application with the FDA to provide the combined test via its Pixel by LabCorp at-home test collection kit

LabCorp has introduced new single-panel test for Covid-19, Flu and RSV. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

Global life sciences company LabCorp has introduced a new single-panel test, which can simultaneously identify Covid-19, influenza A / B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Designed to detect multiple types of infections, the new combined test can be used by doctors, hospitals, and other authorised healthcare providers to efficiently treat identify and treat patients.

The company has filed an application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide the combined test via its Pixel by LabCorp at-home test collection kit.

LabCorp has designed the Covid-19, influenza A / B, and RSV testing method to meet the increasing demand for diagnostic testing in the US, as it is the in time for flu season in the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted that there were 39 to 56 million flu illnesses between 1 October 2019 and 4 April 2020.

The new at-home test from LabCorp uses short swabs

Pixel by LabCorp at-home test, which is currently under evaluation by FDA, will also help identify individuals with the flu, Covid-19 and RSV.

The at-home test uses short swabs for easy insertion into the individual’s lower nostril and minmising the discomfort associated with much longer swabs.

LabCorp provides a suite of readily accessible prevention-to-detection solutions for Covid-19 and flu, in addition to its new respiratory flu test.

LabCorp Diagnostics president and chief medical officer Dr Brian Caveney said: “Individuals infected with COVID-19, influenza A / B, or RSV, often experience similar symptoms of cough, fever, chest tightness, and body aches, providing a potential surge of patients seeking testing.

“Leveraging our scientific and technological expertise to simultaneously test for four major respiratory viruses, including Covid-19, will provide doctors a simple, efficient way to diagnose their patients.”

In July this year, LabCorp secured FDA EUA status to use matrixed pooled testing to detect Covid-19 infections.