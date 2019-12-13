The radiation sensitiser KORTUC, when injected into tumours prior to the radiotherapy would increase the effectiveness of radiation treatment

Image: Headquarters of Sojitz Corporation, Iino Building in Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Courtesy of Shuto.number12/Wikipedia.

KORTUC, a Japan-based clinical products development start-up, has secured an investment from the newly established corporate venture capital fund of Sojitz.

The new investment from Sojitz is expected to support the clinical and business expansion of the company.

Established in 2015, KORTUC is engaged in developing kochi oxydol radiation therapy for unresectable carcinomas (KORTUC), an advanced radiation sensitizer to enhance the cancer radiation therapy.

According to the company, most of the cancer patients receive radiation therapy, where the efficacy of radiation therapy often found weakened with the growth in the size of cancerous tumours.

The reduced levels of oxygen and large quantities of antioxidants inside large tumours are thought to reduce the efficacy of radiation therapy.

The company claimed that its radiation sensitizer KORTUC, injected into tumours prior to radiotherapy would increase the effectiveness of radiation treatment.

In addition, more than 1,000 patients have been subjected to its KORTUC, along with radiotherapy to control the radiated tumours, across different hospitals in Japan.

KORTUC said that most of the patients are with had breast cancer, and many other solid tumours have been successfully treated.

KORTUC intends to receive regulatory approval for its sensitizer treatments

The company’s radiation sensitizer has been evaluated for treating locally advanced breast cancers, under clinical trials conducted at The Royal Marsden Hospital (RMH) in London.

A Phase 1 clinical trial conducted in 2019 has demonstrated the safety of KORTUC, and the company intends to start a Phase II trial in collaboration with RMH in early 2020.

In addition, the company is also planning to acquire global regulatory approval for its sensitizer treatments and commercialise its sensitizers to improve the efficacy of cancer radiation therapy.

Sojitz stated: “Going forward, Sojitz will continue to pursue partnerships with start-ups offering promising technologies and services to foster the development of new businesses with a global impact.”