Konica Minolta, RegenLab partner on ultrasound guided solutions

Diagnostic imaging solutions provider Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas has entered into a collaboration with RegenLab USA, for the distribution of its regenerative medicine products in the US and Canada.

Konica Minolta intends to commercialise its portfolio of bio-injectable products in the musculoskeletal (MSK), pain management, radiology and veterinary markets.

The line of bio-injectable products includes preparation devices for platelet rich plasma (PRP) and other blood cell therapies, which are delivered using ultrasound guidance.

Konica Minolta ultrasound sales executive vice president Eric Sumner said: “Patients are seeking less invasive, results-oriented therapies for MSK and orthopedic injuries.

“Our partnership with RegenLab gives our customers a complete solution, from the highest quality ultrasound systems to excellent PRP and cell therapy products, so they can maximize the quality of care for their patients and get them back to being active again. We are excited to add RegenLab’s biologic therapies to our comprehensive UGPro Solution.”

Konica Minolta said that the partnership will further expand its UGPro Solution, which combines ultrasound imaging with targeted therapies to improve the patient outcomes.

RegenLab offers preparation kits that enable easy, quick and consistent preparation from a small volume of blood with optimal platelet concentration and viability.

The procedures performed under ultrasound guidance will allow the practitioner to visualise the needle in real time and accurately place the injectate in the desired location.

In addition, the single use PRP kits are designed to enable clinicians to prepare high-quality PRP and other cellular therapies for consistent, safe and easy delivery.

RegenLab founder and CEO Antoine Turzi said: “As a leading innovator for the preparation of PRP, safety and efficacy of our products is paramount.

“Our alliance with Konica Minolta Healthcare further advances this area of medicine by giving physicians the ability to guide the accurate delivery of cell therapy prepared with RegenLab products.”