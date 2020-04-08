Know Labs, an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, today announced that it has been granted a patent on its Bio-RFID technology. The issued patent is broad, covering the platform nature of the Bio-RFID technology and health related diagnostics employing spectroscopy in the radio/microwave frequency band.

Phil Bosua, Know Labs CEO and inventor of the Bio-RFID technology, said, “We are extremely pleased and proud to obtain this patent. It is truly an invention which we believe can disrupt and revolutionize non-invasive human biomarker detection and medical diagnostics.”

Bio-RFID technology uses radio and microwave frequencies in new ways. Nikola Tesla was quoted saying, “If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.” Bio-RFID unlocks some of these secrets.

Know Labs’ first focus with its Bio-RFID technology is the wearable non-invasive continuous monitoring of blood glucose levels, an important breakthrough for the diabetes community. The Company is making rapid progress engineering the UBAND Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) into its market ready form for clinical trials later this year, the results of which will be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval.

As a platform technology, the monitoring of blood glucose is the first of many diagnostics Know Labs will pursue. The Company has developed a long list of other molecules that are important diagnostic markers of human health and wellness.

Dr. James “Andy” Anderson, Know Labs Chief Medical Officer and highly regarded leader in diabetes and epidemiology, stated, “This is an exciting and extremely significant patent for health care. The Bio-RFID technology is performing in the laboratory with increasing accuracy and precision as it continuously monitors blood glucose levels. Non-invasive glucose monitoring for the diabetes and pre-diabetes community is our first focus. Over time we will identify many indicators of disease, leading one day, I believe, to our ability to provide an early warning detection system for some types of cancer, markers of developing diseases, and even viruses and the health conditions that make us vulnerable to pandemics like the one we are facing today.”

The patent, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office as US Patent No. 10,548,503 B2, is entitled “Health Related Diagnostics Employing Spectroscopy in Radio/Microwave Frequency Band.” This newly issued patent continues the expansion of the Know Labs intellectual property portfolio. The Company continues to have a significant number of patents pending and aggressively works to expand the reach of its Bio-RFID and related electromagnetic technology.