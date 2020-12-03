German firm Klingel Medical Metal has announced it will expand its medtech portfolio by purchasing sterile packaging and logistics company Puracon

Puracon provides efficient, sterile packaging and validation solutions for a range of medical device products - including implants, surgical instruments and consumables

Klingel Medical Metal will “significantly expand” its medtech portfolio into the area of sterile packaging, after purchasing fellow German company Puracon.

The purchase will allow Klingel, which claims to be an industry leader in precision machining of high-strength materials for metal medical technology products, to provide its customers with a complete range of services based on the “one-stop-shop” principle.

This is the third major acquisition Klingel has made since being bought by London-based private equity firm IK Investment Partners in May 2018.

And, with the purchase of a 100% stake in Puracon, it will acquire the company’s efficient, sterile packaging and validation solutions for a range of medical device products – including implants, surgical instruments and consumables.

Puracon also offers its customers in the medtech sector validation and logistics services, helping them to comply with regulatory requirements and distribute their products in a timely, cost efficient manner.

Klingel Medical Metal announced it will take over these services, and more, after Tübingen-based investor SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement – which acquired Puracon in late-2015 – decided to sell its shares in the sterile packaging firm.

Ralf Petrawitz, managing partner and CEO of Klingel, said: “Puracon is a very good addition to an already extensive product range for our demanding customers from the medical technology sector.

“As a result, we are now able to offer services in the field of validation and packaging within the Klingel Group.

“These factors enable us to specifically strengthen our competitive position and make us fit for the future.”

Ruth Gessner, managing director of Puracon, said: “Together with SHS, we as a Puracon team have been able to significantly expand our customer base over the last five years, thereby generating strong growth.

“With Klingel Group, we will take the next step and achieve synergies that will benefit both our customers, and our employees. We look forward to working with them.”