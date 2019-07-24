Key Surgical has agreed to acquire German medical device wholesale supplier, Insitumed, for an undisclosed sum.

Image: Key Surgical has agreed to acquire German firm Insitumed. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

The acquisition of Insitumed will help Key Surgical to expand its portfolio of endoscopy products, in addition to further extending its global footprint.

Key Surgical, which was merged with Interlock Medizintechnik and Clinipak in 2017, serves over 10,000 hospitals and surgical centres across 70 countries.

Insitumed’s endoscopy offerings will be added to Key Surgical’s portfolio of over 5,000 products and supplies used for patient procedures, and cleaning and sterilising surgical instrumentation.

Insitumed managing director Wolfgang Drews said: “We’re pleased to be joining with Key Surgical. Our product offerings are very complementary and together we have an important opportunity to significantly enhance our product offering to customers and extend our reach into new geographic markets.”

Flexible endoscopy is the core business of Insitumed and offers a range of Hemostase clips for endoscopic treatment of bleedings.

Insitumed supplies endoscopic hemoclips through its own brands such as Reliance Hemoclip, ClearVision Hemoclip, SafeInsert Hemoclip and EASY Hemoclip.

The company also provides basic products ranging from swinging biopsy forceps to rotatable spincterotomes.

Insitumed produces exclusive OR-Hook Covers made of polyamide, which can be used during surgeries in abdoninal cavity, heart and blood vessels. Its patented OP-Hook Covers produced by using surgical suture material with integrated X-ray-marker are free from lint and bleach.

The company offers protective cloths for reprocessing, examination, endoscopic and surgical treatments and intensive care. It also offers a range of cleaning brushes/pads for surgical and endoscopic instruments and multiple other medical devices.

The enziQure and enziMed are Insitumed’s intensive cleaning agents for the removal of biofilms in flexible endoscopes

Key Surgical Europe president JV Wulf said: “Insitumed is highly regarded for its innovative customer-centric product development and its strong relationships with hospital-based endoscopy departments and office-based practices.

“Bringing our companies together marks another exciting step forward for Key Surgical, as we continue to broaden and enhance our product offering to benefit our customers and their patients around the world.”