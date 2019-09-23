The new system protects and optimises post-operative care by delivering negative pressure to the incision and surrounding soft tissue

Image: The system is designed to manage the environment of surgical incisions. Photo: Courtesy of Stefano Ferrario from Pixabay.

US-based medical technology company KCI has launched PREVENA RESTOR BELLA•FORM system, designed to reduce edema and help improve healing.

The new system manages post-operative incisions, along with the surrounding soft tissue envelope, following surgical procedures, to stabilise the incision and surrounding surgical area for better healing.

KCI chief executive officer R Andrew Eckert said: “With the introduction of the PREVENA RESTOR BELLA•FORM System, we are advancing how surgeons can care for patients recovering from surgery, such as reconstructive soft tissue procedures. This first-to-market therapy was built specifically with the patient’s recovery journey in mind.

“The PREVENA RESTOR BELLA•FORM System addresses a significant clinical need by reimagining the traditional applications of negative pressure and thinking beyond the incision to help support improved healing in aspirational ways—all backed by the undisputed outcomes of PREVENA Therapy.”

PREVENA RESTOR BELLA•FORM System reduces oedema and improves healing

The launch of PREVENA RESTOR BELLA•FORM System marks the first of the PREVENA RESTOR Therapy offering, a new portfolio that further optimises post-surgical care and expands the company’s surgical offerings.

The new system is based on the company’s PREVENA Incision Management System, adding extended therapy time up to 14 days, extended coverage area dressing, precision design, larger dressing, stabilised reconstruction to stabilise the incision and surrounding soft tissue, and is easy to apply.

The PREVENA RESTOR Incision Management System is designed to manage the environment of surgical incisions by maintaining a closed environment and removing exudates through application of negative pressure wound therapy.

KCI chief medical officer Ronald Silverman said: “Particularly, when it comes to reconstructive procedures, clinicians and patients are dealing with a variety of challenges that are unavoidable because of the nature of the procedure, including compromised blood flow and tissue loss.

“With the PREVENA RESTOR BELLA•FORM System, clinicians are able to not only protect the incisions against external contaminants, but they are also able to stabilize the incision and surrounding surgical area, with the goal of lowering the risk of surgical site complications. This may lead to better outcomes and help health care providers discharge their patients with confidence.”

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS)’s 2018 report, more than 5.8 million reconstructive plastic surgery procedures are conducted in the US.