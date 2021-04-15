ASICO’s product portfolio consists of more than 1,500 ophthalmic items

Audax Private Equity company Katena Products has acquired ophthalmic surgical instruments provider ASICO for an undisclosed sum.

ASICO offers products for surgical procedures, including cataract, corneal, glaucoma, intraocular complications, refractive and retinal.

Based in Westmont of Illinois, the company has a product portfolio with more than 1,500 items such as stainless steel and titanium instruments, single-use cannulas and blades, and a selection of diamond knives.

Katena. CEO Steve Blazejewski Steve Blazejewski said: “Acquiring the ASICO business complements our ophthalmic surgical portfolio and provides Katena increased reach globally, capitalizing on ASICO’s network of renowned clinical key-opinion-leaders.

“Once integrated, we expect to provide our customers with an even more-comprehensive value proposition.”

The Walden Group, which is based in Tarrytown of New York, served as merger and acquisition advisor to ASICO.

ASICO former president Ravi Nallakrishnan said: “We are happy to bring our track record of high-quality, high-performance surgical instruments to Katena, where ASICO’s portfolio will fit naturally.”

Katena has expertise in the development of specialty surgical and consumable ophthalmic and optometric products.

The company offers a range of surgical instruments, biologics, medical devices and optical lenses to physician offices, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers in more than 110 countries through an extensive distributor network.

In October last year, it announced the acquisition of Micro-Select Instruments, which specialises in manufacturing high precision ophthalmic instruments including forceps, needle holders, and speculums.