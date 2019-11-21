As part of its strategy, KA will exhibit at RSNA Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting, the premier global event in the medical radiology field, which starts next December 1st in Chicago

Image: KA Imaging Prepares develops digital X-Ray Detector. Photo: Courtesy of Elías Alarcón from Pixabay.

Canadian manufacturer KA Imaging has managed to overcome the challenge of having soft-tissue differentiation and single exposure featured in the same digital X-ray detector. The company plans to present Reveal™ to the Health Care market next year. Reveal™ is the world’s first portable digital detector capable of separating different energy levels.

Using only one exposure with a conventional X-ray source, KA’s detector can present three types of images: traditional DR, soft tissue and bone. “Our patented technology eliminates the motion artifact problem often seen in traditional dual exposure dual-energy X-Ray imaging systems and it’s portable”, explains Dr. Karim S Karim, CTO at KA Imaging. According to Karim, the detector also enables DR images with very high DQE (detective quantum efficiency) allowing for low radiation exposures to the patient.

The technology is already being tested. In the past year, more than 20 patients with lung cancer have been scanned with Reveal™. The clinical trial is being held at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario and is expected to scan up to 30 patients.

As part of its strategy, KA will exhibit at RSNA Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting, the premier global event in the medical radiology field, which starts next December 1st in Chicago (IL, USA). KA Imaging is one of the 7 companies exhibiting at the Ontario Pavilion, located at booth 1133 in McCormick Place’s South Hall, which hosts the meeting.

KA Imaging is a University of Waterloo spin-off and has scaled rapidly since inception. The company is based in Kitchener/Waterloo, Ontario, and aims to establish itself as a major player in the X-Ray detector industry. “It is our commitment to provide an environment of creative freedom, empowering our employees with the necessary tools to make innovation happen. Reveal™ is proof that this culture is working, and we are very proud to be leading this important step in revolutionizing diagnostic X-Ray medical imaging”, said Amol Karnick, Chief Executive Officer at KA.

Source: Company Press Release