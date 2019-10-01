ACUVUE RevitaLens MPDS will deliver all-day comfort for reusable contact lens wearers

Image: ACUVUE RevitaLens multi-purpose disinfecting solution. Photo: courtesy of Johnson & Johnson Vision.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care has introduced ACUVUE RevitaLens multi-purpose disinfecting solution (MPDS).

The company has developed ACUVUE RevitaLens MPDS to provide all-day comfort for reusable contact lens wearers.

The new dual-disinfecting formula will be gentle on the eyes, and effective on harmful germs and bacteria.

According to the company, ACUVUE RevitaLens MPDS is a convenient and effective contact lens solution, which can be recommended by eye care professionals with confidence.

ACUVUE RevitaLens MPDS features an advanced technology, which enables contact lens wearers avoid compromises that may result with other contact lens solutions.

The new contact lens solution offers peroxide quality disinfection and convenience of an advanced multi-purpose solution, said the company.

ACUVUE RevitaLens MPDS is suitable for all major contact lenses, including the ACUVUE brand contact lenses.

The company is offering ACUVUE RevitaLens MPDS at major retailers across the US.

Johnson & Johnson Vision North America president Thomas Swinnen said: “I believe it’s a pivotal time in the eye health space, and we have amazing potential as we boldly innovate to expand our best-in-class portfolio of products and services.

“The addition of ACUVUE RevitaLens MPDS to our portfolio is an exciting advancement. It’s the first contact lens solution progressive enough to carry the ACUVUE brand name.”

In April 2018, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Acuvue Oasys contact lenses with transitions light intelligent technology.

Acuvue Oasys lenses are claimed to be the first contact lenses to integrate an additive that automatically darkens the lenses when exposed to bright light.

In March this year, Johnson & Johnson Vision announced positive results from two phase 3 clinical studies evaluating investigational antihistamine-releasing contact lenses (etafilcon A with 0.019mg ketotifen).

The results showed that patients wearing the contact lenses had lower itching scores after their eyes were exposed to allergens compared to those wearing non-medicated control lenses. This indicated that the investigational contact lenses reduced symptoms of eye itch.