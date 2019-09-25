Echelon Circular Powered Stapler is an advanced stapling device that standardises performance and minimises variation in usage

Image: Ethicon has introduced Echelon Circular Powered Stapler. Photo: courtesy of Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.

Ethicon, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, has introduced industry’s first powered circular stapler for colorectal, gastric and thoracic surgery.

The Echelon Circular Powered Stapler integrates two advanced technologies, including 3D Stapling Technology and Gripping Surface Technology (GST).

The 3D Stapling Technology will evenly distribute compression, while GST facilitates gentler handling to decrease compressive forces on tissues.

Both technologies will help minimise leaks at the staple line without compromising perfusion, which includes the passage of fluid through the blood stream or lymphatic system.

Surgeons reconnect healthy tissue after a diseased area is removed, under the anastomosis procedure.

According to the company, Echelon Circular Powered Stapler reduces leaks by 61% at the staple line compared to Medtronic’s DST Series EEA stapler.

The one-finger push button firing of Echelon Circular decreases the force to fire by 97% and delivers 37% less movement at the distal tip for increased stability, said the company.

Echelon Circular is an advanced stapling device that standardises performance and minimises variation in usage by significantly reducing force to fire and increasing stability.

Ethicon endomechanical worldwide president Tom O’Brien said: “Ethicon looks at the entire surgical experience for opportunities to enhance patient outcomes, increase patient satisfaction and reduce cost to healthcare systems.

“We then bring together our latest science, technology, and evidence to create surgical solutions like the ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler.

“We are relentless in our pursuit of surgical solutions to the most complex and challenging surgical problems and focus on delivering those solutions that deliver the best outcomes in real world clinical settings.”

In May this year, Ethicon agreed to acquire TachoSil Fibrin Sealant Patch from Takeda for $400m (£320m) upfront in cash.

TachoSil is a ready-to-use surgical patch developed to help surgeons to achieve fast and reliable bleeding control and tissue sealing.