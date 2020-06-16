January.ai applied its algorithm to data from each participant’s food and medication logs, heart rate monitor and continuous glucose monitor (CGM)

AI-Powered Metabolic Health Program from January.ai. (Credit: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay.)

New data presented today at the 80th American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions – A Virtual Experience unveiled a new AI algorithm from January.ai. In an in-house study of 1,022 participants, the algorithm effectively predicted individualized glycemic response to specific meals in people with type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes. This algorithm is critical to the company’s goal of developing and offering a program that provides people with highly personalized food and activity recommendations that drive positive behavior change and improved health.

In the Sugar Challenge study, January.ai applied its algorithm to data from each participant’s food and medication logs, heart rate monitor and continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to predict how their body would respond to each specific meal and activity. After a few days of data-gathering to develop an individualized model, the algorithm accurately predicted glucose response to future meals in the absence of any further CGM data, a finding that supports further exploration of the impact of AI models with intermittent CGM use.

“While general guidance has existed for some time regarding the effect of dietary composition on blood glucose of people with diabetes, the reality is that food, exercise and medicine impact each of our bodies differently and a ‘one-glove-fits-all’ approach does not work,” said Michael Snyder, PhD, Director of Genomics and Personalized Medicine, and January.ai Co-Founder. “Using technology to provide individualized predictions about the glucose response to specific meals may provide benefits beyond general dietary guidelines, enabling people with diabetes to make better ‘personalized’ food choices.”

This study is the first in a series of research to establish a body of evidence for the January.ai program and its ability to motivate behavior change and help participants achieve better clinical outcomes. The program uses technology to unify the corpus of science with multiple data sources to produce actionable insights. January.ai plans to make the program commercially available later this summer.

“Despite extensive investment and effort to address type 2 diabetes, it is still one of the fastest growing and most costly public health issues,” said Noosheen Hashemi, founder and CEO, January.ai. “We believe AI-enabled technology can be used to deliver a very scalable program that helps people make positive behavior modifications through solid, science-based personalization. The results of this initial study are just the beginning of that journey for us.”

Source: Company Press Release