Medical device and digital health company Itamar Medical has agreed to acquire technology and assets of US-based Spry Health for an undisclosed sum.

Based in San Francisco Bay area, Spry Health is involved in the development of wrist based medical grade remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions.

Spry was established in 2014 with an aim of creating a new channel of information from high-risk patients through wearable technology.

The patented technology of Spry is provided via a watch-like home-based monitoring medical device known as the Loop System.

The FDA-cleared Loop System is based on a comprehensive set of sensing technologies and algorithms, which contextualise real-time and continuous physiologic data to flag signs of patient deterioration using bio-markers such as SpO2, respiration rate, and heart rate.

According to the company, these three signals combined with Itamar’s core expertise in peripheral arterial tonometry (PAT) serve as the basis for continuous sleep apnea monitoring.

Itamar to begin development of new wrist-worn device

Itamar intends to immediately begin the development of a new wrist-worn device, and plans to launch the device in 2022.

Spry Health also offers analytics to health care organisations to deliver better care for their patients while they are at home, as well as reduce hospital admissions, and minimise unnecessary spending.

Itamar Medical president and CEO Gilad Glick said: “The acquisition of their FDA-cleared, wrist-worn technology and the addition of a knowledgeable pool of selected talented engineers, led by Spry co-founder and CTO Elad Ferber, provides an excellent platform for us to jump start our development initiatives to bring to market a continuous sleep apnea monitoring device to further support chronic disease management, particularly as it contributes to the added burden on cardiovascular disease.”

Itamar is engaged in the development and commercialisation of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to help diagnose sleep disorders.

In April 2020, Itamar funded the clinical study designed to assess the potential impact of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy in the patients with Covid-19 disease.