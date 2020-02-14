Under the terms of the agreement, E&Z and Isotopia will partner to finalize the development of Isotopia’s 68Ga-HBED-CC-PSMA (68Ga-PSMA-11) kit (Kit), a technology for imaging and staging of prostate cancer. The agreement includes the collaboration to make operation of the Kit feasible on E&Z´s KitLab, having E&Z´s GalliaPharm (68Ge/68Ga generator) in the Drug Master File (DMF) of the Kit, and completion of the necessary steps to obtain marketing authorization in the EU.

Isotopia’s head of Business development, Keren Moshkoviz stated, “We are excited in taking another significant step towards making prostate cancer imaging more accessible. Our 1-vial-1-step-approach leads to high labeling efficiency in the clinical setting. We are pleased to be working with the extremely professional team at E&Z that are supporting us in this effort.”

PSMA-11 is a small molecule that binds to prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a well-validated target that is highly expressed in both localized and metastatic prostate cancer. PSMA-11 radiolabeled with 68Ga (gallium) is a convenient and clinically efficient approach to imaging prostate cancer with Positron Emission Tomography (PET).

Dr. Sven-Peter Heyn, Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler Eurotope GmbH: “Prostate cancer affects one in eight men in the EU and the market opportunity is very significant. We are pleased to be working with Isotopia to deliver their solution to patients in the EU in a safe and reproducible way using our KitLab and GalliaPharm 68Ge/68Ga generator.”