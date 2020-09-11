SINUVA is a non-surgical, corticosteroid-eluting implant for the treatment of nasal polyps in adult patients who have had ethmoid sinus surgery. Its innovative 2-in-1 design incorporates a self-expanding, bioabsorbable implant structure along with the targeted delivery of an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid, mometasone furoate

Intersect ENT announces specialty pharmacy partnership agreement with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime to distribute SINUVA sinus implant. (Credit: StewartENT from Pixabay)

Intersect ENT, a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions, today announced that it has executed a pharmacy services agreement with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime for national specialty pharmacy distribution of the Company’s SINUVA (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant.

The agreement will facilitate broader physician and patient access to SINUVA by using the expertise and established specialty pharmacy infrastructure of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime to dispense SINUVA through either a patient’s medical or pharmacy insurance benefit. This efficient and scaled approach will further simplify the product ordering, fulfillment and treatment process for ENT medical practices and their patients.

“Intersect ENT is thrilled to add AllianceRx Walgreens Prime as a new partner. AllianceRx Walgreens Prime is a nationwide leader in specialty pharmacy distribution with established relationships among a wide array of payers, notably among many of the Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans,” said Thomas A. West, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intersect ENT. “Over 80 percent of commercially insured lives cover SINUVA. This partnership will enhance access and our ability to make SINUVA available to patients who may benefit from our unique office-based treatment for recurrent nasal polyps. AllianceRx Walgreens Prime brings deep expertise in dispensing pharmaceutical products to the physician’s office in the service of both pharmacy and medical benefit options of various insurance plans.”

SINUVA is a non-surgical, corticosteroid-eluting implant for the treatment of nasal polyps in adult patients who have had ethmoid sinus surgery. Its innovative 2-in-1 design incorporates a self-expanding, bioabsorbable implant structure along with the targeted delivery of an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid, mometasone furoate. It provides localized drug delivery for up to 90 days directly to the site of disease. By nature of its design as an office-administered implant with direct delivery of anti-inflammatory medication, SINUVA minimizes the reliance on patient compliance. SINUVA is clinically proven to reduce polyps and the need for revision nasal surgery, as well as improve the symptoms of nasal polyps, nasal obstruction, congestion and decreased sense of smell.

“AllianceRx Walgreens Prime is pleased to have the opportunity to work collaboratively with Intersect ENT in helping to expand the availability of SINUVA to ENT practices and their patients,” says Tracey James, Vice President of Pharmacy Services, at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. “We believe SINUVA fits strategically into our distribution of novel and innovative drug therapies that cost-effectively improve the outcomes of patients who are managing complex, chronic conditions.

Intersect ENT is dedicated to transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. The Company’s steroid-releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease.

Source: Company Press Release