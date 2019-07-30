Integra LifeSciences, a surgical and medical instrument manufacturer, has acquired Arkis Biosciences, a privately-held neurosurgical devices portfolio company.

Image: The purchase includes the Arkis Biosciences’ CerebroFlo external ventricular drainage (EVD) catheter. Photo: Courtesy of Weksart from Pixabay.

The purchase includes the Arkis Biosciences’ CerebroFlo external ventricular drainage (EVD) catheter with Endexo technology, a permanent additive designed to reduce the potential for catheter obstruction due to thrombus formation.

Integra said that the acquisition would further strengthen its position in advanced catheter technology and offerings in neurocritical care.

Codman Specialty Surgical president Dan Reuvers said: “Neurocritical care is an important area of focus for Integra. We recently introduced our CereLink Intracranial Pressure Monitor and invested in clinical specialists to better support neurocritical care teams.

“Today’s acquisition expands our leading portfolio to better treat patients and underscores our commitment to addressing unmet needs in patient care.”

The company said that the catheter obstruction and bacterial colonization marks two main challenges in managing the external drainage of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in neurocritical care patients.

In addition, the acquisition is set to complement its current portfolio and address the bacterial colonization, and catheter obstruction to provide therapeutic choices for surgeons.

The Bactiseal Anti-Microbial EVD Catheters of Integra Lifesciences provide a proven barrier to reduce the gram positive bacterial colonization on the catheter surface for up to 28 days, offering long-term protection during the critical post-implantation period.

CerebroFlo EVD Catheter of Arkis Biosciences comes with the exclusively-licensed Endexo Technology, a permanent additive that reduces fibrinogen and platelet activation and adhesion in the external ventricular management of CSF.

Arkis Biosciences chief executive officer Chad Seaver said: “The introduction of the CerebroFlo EVD Catheter first established the benefits of Endexo in neurocritical care. As a world leader in neurosurgery, Integra is the right choice to extend the reach of this important technology to patients and clinicians worldwide.”

To manage increased intracranial pressure in patients with acute brain injury and hydrocephalus, EVD catheters are used in combination with a variety of EVD systems for external drainage of CSF.

Reducing complications associated with EVD management including bacterial colonization on the EVD catheter surface or catheter obstruction marks the essential part in practice of neurocritical care.