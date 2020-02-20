Inomec is specialised in the research, development and manufacturing of medical devices

Integer has acquired medical devices maker Inomec (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann)

Medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer Integer Holdings has acquired medical devices maker Inomec to expand its operations in Israel.

Established in 2008, Inomec has expertise in the research, development and manufacturing of medical devices.

The company manufactures minimally invasive tools, delivery systems, metal implants and drug-device combination devices, as well as offers laser processing services.

Inomec founder and CEO Sefi Shachrur said: “Integer’s leadership as a medical device outsource manufacturer is unmatched and we look forward to providing our customers increased opportunities with our combined capabilities.”

The acquisition of Inomec will allow Integer to establish research and development and sales centre in Israel, in addition to optimising its catheter design, clinical, and pilot manufacturing capabilities.

The new centre will enable Integer to work with early and late-stage startups, as well as multinational medtech companies in the region.

Inomec offers clinical and pilot manufacturing, clean room assembly and packaging services, as well as polymer and metallic laser welding, and bio-compatible 3D printing services to its customers.

Integer also operates facilities in Plymouth and Chaska of Minnesota, Clarence of New York, Beaverton of Beaverton, Raynham of Massachusetts, Montevideo of Uruguay and Galway of Ireland.

Integer president and CEO Joe Dziedzic said: “Acquiring Inomec strengthens our research and development pipeline by adding differentiated capabilities and expanding our global footprint in a key market with an extensive innovation ecosystem that is widely recognized as a leader in MedTech innovation.”

In May 2018, MedPlast agreed to acquire advanced surgical and orthopedics (AS&O) product lines from Integer Holdings for $600m in cash.

The acquired business strengthened MedPlast’s front-end design, development and prototyping services, in addition to expanding its metals manufacturing capabilities such as machining, stamping, coating and metal forming.