US-based medical device company Insulet has introduced its Omnipod DASH insulin management system (Omnipod DASH System) in Canada.

The Omnipod DASH system is claimed to be the first and only tubeless device, which holds the potential to offer three days of non-stop insulin delivery.

The system includes a lightweight, tubeless, waterproof and wearable pod, which is controlled by a smartphone touch-screen Bluetooth enabled controller. The pod offers up to 72 hours2 of continuous insulin therapy.

Insulet’s system is designed to provide simple and smart insulin control for people diagnosed with type 1 or insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes.

In Junes 2018, the company secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Omnipod DASH system. It is also claimed to be the only DTSec and ISO 27001 certified insulin pump for cyber and information security and safety.

Insulet is planning to introduce the Omnipod DASH system across the country on a province-by-province basis throughout the year to coincide with reimbursement by provincial health programmes.

Insulet chief commercial officer Bret Christensen said: “We’re thrilled to bring this convenient and easy-to-use insulin delivery system to Canada.

“The Omnipod DASH System’s sleek, touchscreen Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM), combined with the existing benefits of Pod therapy, will provide Canadian users even more freedom, flexibility, and discretion to simplify their diabetes management.”

In February 2020, US-based medical devices firm Abbott joined forces with Insulet to offer personalised automated insulin delivery and care for diabetics.

Under the collaboration, Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre sensor will be integrated with Insulet’s Omnipod Horizon Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system.